The Latest: Facebook releases statement condemning killing

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Latest on a suspect who shot and killed a man while livestreaming on Facebook (all times local):

8 p.m.

Facebook has released a statement condemning the killing of a Cleveland man that police say was carried out live on the social media site.

The company on Sunday called it a “horrific crime,” and said that it works hard to “keep a safe environment on Facebook.”

Police say Steve Stephens shot 74-year-old Robert Goodwin Sr. Sunday afternoon while he was recording live on Facebook.

In the video, Stephens says he has also killed more than a dozen other people. Police have not verified that information.

Police continue to search for Stephens, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. They say he may be driving a newer model white Ford Fusion. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

7:45 p.m.

Police have named the victim shot and killed in Cleveland by a man who livestreamed the homicide on Facebook.

He’s identified as 74-year-old Robert Goodwin Sr.

Police say Steve Stephens shot Goodwin on Sunday afternoon while he was recording live on Facebook. Mayor Frank Jackson is urging Stephens to turn himself in and not to “do anymore harm to anybody.”

The suspect said in the video he has also killed more than a dozen other people. Police Chief Calvin Williams said police have not verified that information.

Police say Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous.

Williams said Stephens may be driving a newer model white Ford Fusion. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This story has been corrected to show that Mayor Frank Jackson, not Police Chief Calvin Williams, urged Stephens to turn himself in and not to “do anymore harm to anybody.”

7:10 p.m.

Cleveland’s police chief says a manhunt is underway for a suspect that police say killed a man while streaming the homicide live on Facebook.

Calvin Williams said Sunday that he’s urging Steve Stephens to turn himself in and not to “do anymore harm to anybody.”

Police say Stephens broadcast the video live on the social media network. It was up for about three hours before it was removed.

The suspect said in the video he has also killed more than a dozen other people. Williams said police have not verified that information.

Police say Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous. No information about the victim has been released.

Williams said Stephens may be driving a newer model white Ford Fusion. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

5:25 p.m.

Cleveland police say they are searching for a homicide suspect who broadcast the fatal shooting of another man live on Facebook.

Police say the man broadcast another video of himself later on the social media network claiming he had killed other people. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia (chahch) tells cleveland.com that police haven’t verified any slayings besides the one Sunday afternoon in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

The video of the killing was posted on Facebook for about three hours before it was removed.

She says police are seeking a man named Steve Stephens. His Facebook page apparently was deactivated later Sunday afternoon.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. No information about the victim has been released.