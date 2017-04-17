AP-OH–Ohio News Coverage Advisory 8:30 am, OH

Good morning! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Kantele Franko is on the desk, followed by Lisa Cornwell. Delano Massey, AP Ohio news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

___

TOP STORIES:

FACEBOOK SHOOTING

CLEVELAND — The search for a suspected killer who posted gruesome Facebook video of a fatal Cleveland shooting has authorities in surrounding states on the lookout because police say the man might have left Ohio. SENT: 550 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: 130-word update from 9 a.m. press conference, then 600 words by noon.

WITH:

— FACEBOOK SHOOTING-THE LATEST

DOOLITTLE TOKYO RAIDERS-75

DAYTON — World War II vintage bombers will fly and be on display in southwest Ohio during events marking the 75th anniversary of the Doolittle Tokyo Raiders’ attack on Japan. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 130-word update after morning events, developed on merits.

IN BRIEF:

— DEPUTIES KILL ARMED MAN: A northeast Ohio sheriff says two deputies responding to a report about a man threatening to hurt himself and others fatally shot the man when he pointed a rifle at officers.

— WARM WEATHER HOMICIDE SPIKE: Toledo police say unseasonably warm weather might have contributed to a spike in killings.

— GAS PRICES-OHIO: Drivers around Ohio have seen gas prices slip a bit lower since last week.

— AUTISM FRIENDLY COUNTY: A county official is hoping to formally declare the Akron area a welcoming place for people with autism.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to [email protected] If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at [email protected] or 877-836-9477.

MARKETPLACE: Calling your attention to the Marketplace in AP Exchange, where you can find member-contributed content from Ohio and other states. The Marketplace is accessible on the left navigational pane of the AP Exchange home page, near the bottom. For both national and state, you can click “All” or search for content by topics such as education, politics and business.