OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
02-12-17-26-28-48, Kicker: 9-9-3-2-5-9
(two, twelve, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-eight; Kicker: nine, nine, three, two, five, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $11.6 million
11-17-25-32-44, Lucky Ball: 9
(eleven, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-two, forty-four; Lucky Ball: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $37 million
9-4-8
(nine, four, eight)
6-5-0
(six, five, zero)
4-0-9-5
(four, zero, nine, five)
1-4-4-4
(one, four, four, four)
4-1-5-0-7
(four, one, five, zero, seven)
4-3-6-4-6
(four, three, six, four, six)
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
02-04-17-34-37
(two, four, seventeen, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $694,000