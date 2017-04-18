Jury in Vegas mulling evidence in Bundy ranch standoff trial

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal jury ended a second full day of deliberations Tuesday with no verdict in the trial of six men who brought assault-style weapons to a standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy’s ranch in April 2014.

The U.S. District Court jury will return to work Wednesday, a court official said.

Jurors spent a full day at work Monday before sending questions to the judge that appeared to suggest they may not reach a unanimous verdict for each defendant.

The judge responded with a note that they should continue examining testimony and evidence in the case.

The jury also deliberated about three hours Thursday.

Each defendant faces 10 charges including threatening and assaulting a federal officer, extortion, obstruction, weapon violations and conspiracy. Each could face more than 50 years in prison if he’s found guilty of crimes of violence, and more than 100 years on all charges.

The standoff near Bunkerville, Nevada, ended when the federal Bureau of Land Management gave up the roundup. That was seen as a victory by states’ rights advocates in an ongoing battle over federal control of vast rangelands in the West.

Prosecutors cast the confrontation as a crime of violence that stopped agents from carrying out lawful court orders to impound Bundy cattle.

Defense attorneys say their clients exercised constitutional rights to protest and bear arms.