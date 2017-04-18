The Latest: Jury ends day of deliberations in standoff trial

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the trial of six men charged in an armed standoff with federal agents (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

A jury has ended a second full day of deliberations with no verdict in the federal trial of six men who brought assault-style weapons to a standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy’s ranch in April 2014.

A court official said Tuesday the U.S. District Court jury will return to work Wednesday.

The jury deliberated about three hours Thursday before returning for a full day Monday.

Trial took two months, and each defendant faces 10 charges including threatening and assaulting a federal officer, extortion, obstruction, weapon violations and conspiracy.

The standoff near Bunkerville ended when the federal Bureau of Land Management gave up the roundup.

That was seen as a victory by states’ rights advocates in an ongoing battle over federal control of vast rangelands in the West.

____

8:45 a.m.

A federal jury has resumed deliberations in the trial of six men who had assault-style weapons during a standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy’s ranch in April 2014.

Jurors spent a full day at work Monday before sending questions to the judge that appeared to suggest they may not reach a unanimous verdict for each defendant.

The judge responded with a note that they should continue deliberating.

Each defendant faces 10 charges including threatening and assaulting a federal officer, extortion, obstruction, weapon violations and conspiracy.

Each could face more than 50 years in prison if he’s found guilty of crimes of violence.

The standoff near Bunkerville was seen as a victory by states’ rights advocates who want to wrest control of Western rangeland from the federal government.