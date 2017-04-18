WWII era bombers fly over Doolittle Raiders memorial service

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — World War II era B-25 bombers flew over a memorial service in Ohio marking the 75th anniversary of the Doolittle Tokyo Raiders’ attack on Japan.

The last Raider living, 101-year-old retired Lt. Col. Richard “Dick” Cole, attended Tuesday afternoon’s service at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force near Dayton. Lead plane co-pilot Cole came from his Comfort, Texas, home.

Among speakers was Jeff Thatcher, whose father Staff Sgt. David Thatcher died last year in Missoula, Montana. Cole planned a traditional toast to the 79th Raider to die, in a private ceremony with Thatcher relatives and others.

Three Raiders died trying to reach safety in China, Japanese soldiers executed three, and one died in captivity after the daring attack credited with helping turn the tide of World War II.