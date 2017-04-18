Louisville company, ex-president plead guilty in VA bed case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Louisville manufacturer and its former president have pleaded guilty to federal charges related to medical beds that prosecutors say were defective and were supplied to a Veterans Affairs facility in Carrollton, Georgia.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Louisville said on Tuesday that SCM True Air Technologies Inc. and former company president John N. Keesaer of Louisville sold “defective and unusable beds to the VA.” A news release said the beds were made in Louisville and Roseville, Ohio, facilities that weren’t registered with the Food and Drug Administration.

An attorney representing the company and Keesaer did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

SCM True Air agreed to pay restitution of more than $200,000 and a fine of $500,000. Keesaer is jointly liable for the same amount of restitution under his plea agreement.