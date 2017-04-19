Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Wednesday, Apr. 19.

Wednesday, Apr. 19 7:45 AM Columbus Zoo polar bear cubs make first public appearance – Columbus Zoo polar bear cubs make first public appearance, event includes an announcement * Three cubs were welcomed into the Zoo family—one born on 8 Nov to mother, Anana, and twins born to mother, Aurora, on 14 Nov * The polar bears were the only cubs born in a North American zoological facility in 2016

Location: Polar Frontier at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium, 4850 West Powell Road, Powell, OH https://www.columbuszoo.org/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusZoo

Contacts: Patty Peters Columbus Zoo and Aquarium [email protected] 1 614 645 3411

Wednesday, Apr. 19 8:00 AM Teradata Corp: Full year 2016 AGM

Location: Waldorf Astoria Chicago, 11 East Walton Street, Chicago, IL http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=215054&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/Teradata

Contacts: Gregg Swearingen Teradata Investor Relations [email protected] 1 937 242 4600

Wednesday, Apr. 19 9:00 AM Huntington Bancshares: Q1 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank

Contacts: Mark Muth Huntington Bancshares Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614.480.4720

Wednesday, Apr. 19 9:00 AM Sherwin-Williams: Full year 2016 AGM

Location: Landmark Conference Center, 927 Midland Building, 101 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland, OH http://www2.sherwin-williams.com/InvestorRelations/index.html https://twitter.com/SherwinWilliams

Contacts: Bob Wells Sherwin-Williams Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 566 2244

Wednesday, Apr. 19 9:00 AM Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office holds ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event

Location: Whole Foods, 1050 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH Dayton www.mcohio.org

Contacts: Christine Ton Montgomery County Sheriff [email protected] 1 937 478 9325

Wednesday, Apr. 19 10:00 AM Ohio CSI Small Business Advisory Council meeting

Location: Riffe Center, 77 S. High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich

Contacts: Michael Duchesne Communications Department [email protected] 1 614 632 5145

Wednesday, Apr. 19 10:00 AM Cincinnati State and Cincinnati Youth Collaborative announce new partnership and donor – Cincinnati State Technical and Community College President Monica Posey and Cincinnati Youth Collaborative President & CEO Jane Keller announce a unique new partnership that will address one of the biggest challenges facing higher education—how to help more disadvantaged students not only enroll in college but also stay in college, and announce a new donor

Location: Norwood High School, 2020 Sherman Ave, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.cincinnatistate.edu https://twitter.com/cinstate

Contacts: Richard Curtis Cincinnati State [email protected] 1 513 205 5857

Wednesday, Apr. 19 10:00 AM Media event celebrating opening of private nursing rooms at John Glenn International and Rickenbacker Charter Terminal – Columbus Regional Airport Authority President and CEO Elaine Roberts, Columbus City Council President Pro Tem Priscilla Tyson, Columbus City Councilmember Elizabeth Brown, Ohio state Sen. Charleta Tavares, and CelebrateOne Executive Director Erika Clark Jones speak at media event unveiling new private nursing rooms at John Glenn International and Rickenbacker Charter Terminal

Location: Baggage Claim Level, near carousel 1, 4600 International Gateway, Columbus, OH Columbus columbusairports.com

Contacts: Angie Tabor Columbus Regional Airport Authority media [email protected] 1 614 239 4081

Wednesday, Apr. 19 5:00 PM Columbus Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds April Community hours

Location: Columbus Metropolitan Library, 3434 E. Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311

Wednesday, Apr. 19 6:30 PM ACLU of Ohio hosts documentary screening and discussion about prisons for profit

Location: Lakewood Public Library, 15425 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, OH Lakewood http://www.acluohio.org/ https://twitter.com/acluohio

Contacts: Celina Coming ACLU of Ohio [email protected] 1 216 472 2220

Wednesday, Apr. 19 Procter & Gamble: Q2 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.pg.com/investors/sectionmain.jhtml https://twitter.com/ProcterGamble

Contacts: Jennifer Chelune Procter & Gamble Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 983 2570

Wednesday, Apr. 19 – Thursday, Apr. 20 Annual Clinic at the Cleveland Clinic

Location: Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://citiconferences.com/ https://twitter.com/Citi

Contacts: Citigroup press 1 212 793 0710

Wednesday, Apr. 19 Dancers Julianne and Derek Hough begin national tour – ‘Move – Beyond – Live On Tour’, national tour begins for professional dancer siblings Julianne and Derek Hough’s new stage production inspired by the elements of earth, wind, fire, and water

Location: Akron Civic Theatre, Akron, OH Akron MoveLiveOnTour.com https://twitter.com/MoveLiveOnTour #MoveBeyond

Contacts: Erica Gerard PMK-BNC [email protected] 1 212 373 6108

Wednesday, Apr. 19 Huntington Bancshares: Q1 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank

Contacts: Mark Muth Huntington Bancshares Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614.480.4720

Thursday, Apr. 20 9:00 AM KeyCorp: Q1 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?script=2100&ticker=KEY https://twitter.com/KeyBank_Help

Contacts: Vernon Patterson KeyCorp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 689 0520

Thursday, Apr. 20 10:00 AM Owens Corning: Full year 2016 AGM

Location: Jones Day, 250 Vesey St, New York http://investor.owenscorning.com/investor-relations/default.aspx https://twitter.com/OwensCorning

Contacts: Thierry Denis Owens Investor Relations [email protected] 1 419 248 5748

Thursday, Apr. 20 11:00 AM Sherwin-Williams: Q1 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www2.sherwin-williams.com/InvestorRelations/index.html https://twitter.com/SherwinWilliams

Contacts: Bob Wells Sherwin-Williams Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 566 2244

Thursday, Apr. 20 11:00 AM Lincoln Electric Holdings: Full year 2016 AGM

Location: Marriott Cleveland East, 26300 Harvard Road, Warrensville Heights, OH http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=100845&p=irol-news

Contacts: Amanda Butler Lincoln Electric Holdings Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 383 2534

Thursday, Apr. 20 2:00 PM Huntington Bancshares: Full year 2016 AGM

Location: Huntington’s Easton Business Service Center, 7 Easton Oval, Columbus, OH http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank

Contacts: Mark Muth Huntington Bancshares Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614.480.4720

Thursday, Apr. 20 KeyCorp Q1 2017 earnings – KeyCorp Q1 2017 earnings, for the owner of KeyBank

Location: TBD www.key.com https://twitter.com/keybank

Contacts: Tim Walsh KeyCorp media [email protected] 1 216 471 2758

Thursday, Apr. 20 KeyCorp: Q1 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?script=2100&ticker=KEY https://twitter.com/KeyBank_Help

Contacts: Vernon Patterson KeyCorp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 689 0520

Thursday, Apr. 20 Sherwin-Williams: Q1 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://www2.sherwin-williams.com/InvestorRelations/index.html https://twitter.com/SherwinWilliams

Contacts: Bob Wells Sherwin-Williams Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 566 2244

Friday, Apr. 21 – Saturday, Apr. 22 Number Fest college music festival – The Number Fest, college music festival, aka #FEST headlined by Waka Flocka and Herobust (Friday) followed by Young Thug, Jauz and Migos (Saturday)

Location: The Venue of Athens, 8003 State Route 56. Athens, OH Athens http://thenumberfest.com/ https://twitter.com/thenumberfest #15Fest

Contacts: TBD

