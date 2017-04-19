NCAA First Four stays in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — March Madness will continue its start in Dayton, as the NCAA says the Ohio city will host the pair of play-in games known as the First Four through 2022.

The University of Dayton beat Detroit, Hershey, Pennsylvania, and Evansville, Indiana, to retain the opening games of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament.

The university has played host to the First Four since 2011. Prior to that, the opening-round game of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, or play-in game, was played at UD Arena every season from 2001-10.

Dayton’s athletic director, Neil Sullivan, said stadium upgrades are planned.

Nationwide Arena in Columbus will host the game’s first and second rounds in 2019. U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati hosts the first two rounds in 2022.