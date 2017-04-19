Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Wednesday, Apr. 19.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected]

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 19 7:45 AM Columbus Zoo polar bear cub makes first public appearance – Columbus Zoo polar bear cub makes first public appearance, with event including an announcement * Three cubs were recently welcomed into the Zoo family – one born 8 Nov to mother Anana, and twins born to mother Aurora on 14 Nov. They were the only cubs born in a North American zoological facility in 2016 * Anana’s cub seen today, as female polar bears typically raise their young independently

Location: Polar Frontier at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium, 4850 W Powell Rd, Powell, OH Columbus https://www.columbuszoo.org/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusZoo

Contacts: Patty Peters Columbus Zoo and Aquarium [email protected] 1 614 645 3411

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 19 8:00 AM Teradata Corp: Full year 2016 AGM

Location: Waldorf Astoria Chicago, 11 East Walton Street, Chicago, IL http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=215054&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/Teradata

Contacts: Gregg Swearingen Teradata Investor Relations [email protected] 1 937 242 4600

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 19 9:00 AM Huntington Bancshares: Q1 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank

Contacts: Mark Muth Huntington Bancshares Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614.480.4720

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 19 9:00 AM Sherwin-Williams: Full year 2016 AGM

Location: Landmark Conference Center, 927 Midland Building, 101 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland, OH http://www2.sherwin-williams.com/InvestorRelations/index.html https://twitter.com/SherwinWilliams

Contacts: Bob Wells Sherwin-Williams Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 566 2244

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 19 9:00 AM Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office holds ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event

Location: Whole Foods, 1050 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH Dayton www.mcohio.org

Contacts: Christine Ton Montgomery County Sheriff [email protected] 1 937 478 9325

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 19 10:00 AM Ohio CSI Small Business Advisory Council meeting

Location: Riffe Center, 77 S. High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich

Contacts: Michael Duchesne Communications Department [email protected] 1 614 632 5145

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 19 10:00 AM Cincinnati State and Cincinnati Youth Collaborative announce new partnership and donor – Cincinnati State Technical and Community College President Monica Posey and Cincinnati Youth Collaborative President & CEO Jane Keller announce a unique new partnership that will address one of the biggest challenges facing higher education—how to help more disadvantaged students not only enroll in college but also stay in college, and announce a new donor

Location: Norwood High School, 2020 Sherman Ave, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.cincinnatistate.edu https://twitter.com/cinstate

Contacts: Richard Curtis Cincinnati State [email protected] 1 513 205 5857

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 19 10:00 AM Media event celebrating opening of private nursing rooms at John Glenn International and Rickenbacker Charter Terminal – Columbus Regional Airport Authority President and CEO Elaine Roberts, Columbus City Council President Pro Tem Priscilla Tyson, Columbus City Councilmember Elizabeth Brown, Ohio state Sen. Charleta Tavares, and CelebrateOne Executive Director Erika Clark Jones speak at media event unveiling new private nursing rooms at John Glenn International and Rickenbacker Charter Terminal

Location: Baggage Claim Level, near carousel 1, 4600 International Gateway, Columbus, OH Columbus columbusairports.com

Contacts: Angie Tabor Columbus Regional Airport Authority media [email protected] 1 614 239 4081

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 19 11:00 AM Columbus President Pro Tem Priscilla Tyson and Councilmember Jaiza Page host ABC 6 Job Boot Camp

Location: Center for Workforce Development, 315 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Lee Cole Columbus City Council 1 614 645 5530

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 19 11:30 AM 7th annual Legends Luncheon presented by Nationwide – 7th annual Legends Luncheon presented by Nationwide, with Nationwide CEO Steve Rasmussen, Nationwide Children’s Hospital CEO Dr. Steve Allen, and special guest 2017 Memorial Tournament Honoree and World Golf Hall of Fame member Greg Norman

Location: Ohio Union, 1739 N. High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.thememorialtournament.com/ https://twitter.com/MemorialGolf

Contacts: Thomas Sprouse The Memorial Tournament [email protected] 1 614 889 6791

Please note that the program is a private function and therefore closed to the Media * Media lunch available beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the Media Center *

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 19 1:30 PM Ohio Higher Education Chancellor Carey and state legislators discuss College Credit Plus – Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor John Carey, Clark State Community College President Dr. Jo Alice Blondin, and Ohio state Reps. Kyle Koehler, Rick Perales, and Bill Dean discuss the College Credit Plus and the impact it is having on students in the region

Location: Conference Room 113, 570 East Leffel Lane, Springfield, OH Springfield https://www.ohiohighered.org/ https://twitter.com/OhioHigherEd

Contacts: Jeff Robinson Ohio Department of Higher Education [email protected] 1 614 752 9487

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 19 5:00 PM Columbus Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds April Community hours

Location: Columbus Metropolitan Library, 3434 E. Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 19 6:30 PM ACLU of Ohio hosts documentary screening and discussion about prisons for profit

Location: Lakewood Public Library, 15425 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, OH Lakewood http://www.acluohio.org/ https://twitter.com/acluohio

Contacts: Celina Coming ACLU of Ohio [email protected] 1 216 472 2220

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 19 – Thursday, Apr. 20 Annual Clinic at the Cleveland Clinic

Location: Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://citiconferences.com/ https://twitter.com/Citi

Contacts: Citigroup press 1 212 793 0710

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 19 Dancers Julianne and Derek Hough begin national tour – ‘Move – Beyond – Live On Tour’, national tour begins for professional dancer siblings Julianne and Derek Hough’s new stage production inspired by the elements of earth, wind, fire, and water

Location: Akron Civic Theatre, Akron, OH Akron MoveLiveOnTour.com https://twitter.com/MoveLiveOnTour #MoveBeyond

Contacts: Erica Gerard PMK-BNC [email protected] 1 212 373 6108

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 19 Procter & Gamble: Q2 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.pg.com/investors/sectionmain.jhtml https://twitter.com/ProcterGamble

Contacts: Jennifer Chelune Procter & Gamble Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 983 2570

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 19 Huntington Bancshares: Q1 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank

Contacts: Mark Muth Huntington Bancshares Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614.480.4720

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Apr. 20 11:00 AM Education Secretary DeVos and AFT president tour public schools in Ohio – Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten tour public schools in Van Wert, OH. Visit comes in response to Weingarten’s challenge to Secretary DeVos to ‘experience a public school system and engage with teachers, parents, students, and the community about what is working in their public schools and what they need in order to strengthen them’. Agenda includes visits with Van Wert Federation of Teachers President Jeff Hood, Ohio Federation of Teachers President Melissa Cropper, Ohio State Superintendent Paolo DeMaria, and Van Wert Superintendent Ken Amstutz at Van Wert schools (11:00 AM EDT), and a media availability at Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, OH (2:30 PM EDT)

Location: Van Wert, OH Van Wert www.aft.org https://twitter.com/AFTunion

Contacts: Michael Heenan AFT [email protected] 1 202 585 4371

** Contact Michael Heenan at [email protected] for additional information and access to individual school events *** RSVP to [email protected]

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Apr. 20 7:00 PM UK Member of the European Parliament keynotes lecture series at Ashland University – Member of the European Parliament Daniel Hannan (UK) delivers keynote on ‘How Brexit Can Benefit Everybody’ at the Ashbrook Center Major Issues Lecture Series

Location: John C. Myers Convocation Center, 638 Jefferson St, Ashland, OH Ashland http://ashbrook.org/ https://twitter.com/AshbrookCenter #Brexit

Contacts: Daniel Mitchell Ashbrook Center [email protected] 1 419 289 5617 AU Public Relations Office [email protected] 1 419 289 5007

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 20 9:00 AM Free Action Alliance and Ohio Youth-Led Prevention Network host ‘We Are the Majority’ rally – Free Action Alliance and Ohio Youth-Led Prevention Network host ‘We Are the Majority’ rally, to advocate for youth prevention and youth health * Rally and march begin at Genoa Park and ends at the Ohio Statehouse

Location: Columbus, OH Columbus https://www.drugfreeactionalliance.org/ https://twitter.com/DrugFreeAction

Contacts: Nathan Kraatz DFAA [email protected] 1 937 728 9007

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 20 9:00 AM KeyCorp: Q1 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?script=2100&ticker=KEY https://twitter.com/KeyBank_Help

Contacts: Vernon Patterson KeyCorp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 689 0520

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 20 10:00 AM Owens Corning: Full year 2016 AGM

Location: Jones Day, 250 Vesey St, New York http://investor.owenscorning.com/investor-relations/default.aspx https://twitter.com/OwensCorning

Contacts: Thierry Denis Owens Investor Relations [email protected] 1 419 248 5748

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 20 10:30 AM Ohio Higher Education Chancellor Carey visits Stark State for new educational partnership announcement – Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor John Carey, Stark State College President Dr. Para Jones, Ohio Department of Education Deputy Superintendent John Richard, Stark County Educational Service Center Superintendent Joe Chaddock, and other are superintendents visit Stark State College for an announcement about new educational partnerships between K-12 and higher education, including a program that aligns with Ohio’s graduation pathways

Location: Stark State College, 6200 Frank Ave. NW, North Canton, OH https://www.ohiohighered.org/ https://twitter.com/OhioHigherEd

Contacts: Jeff Robinson Ohio Department of Higher Education [email protected] 1 614 752 9487

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 20 10:30 AM National Wild Turkey Federation and Wayne National Forest host the 14th annual Wheelin’ Sportsmen Fishing Event

Location: Lake Vesuvius, Wayne National Forest, Pedro, OH http://www.nwtf.org/

Contacts: Ironton Ranger District 1 740 534 6500

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 20 11:00 AM Crown Media Family Networks hosts military dog reunification – Crown Media Family Networks hosts military dog reunification, with a U.S. Air Force staff sergeant reunited with his military dog after nearly three years apart

Location: Residence Inn Cincinnati Downtown, 506 East 4th Street, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://hallmarkchannel.com/ https://twitter.com/HallmarkChannel

Contacts: Pam Slay Hallmark Channel [email protected] 1 828 755 2480

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 20 11:00 AM Lincoln Electric Holdings: Full year 2016 AGM

Location: Marriott Cleveland East, 26300 Harvard Road, Warrensville Heights, OH http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=100845&p=irol-news

Contacts: Amanda Butler Lincoln Electric Holdings Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 383 2534

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 20 11:00 AM Sherwin-Williams: Q1 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www2.sherwin-williams.com/InvestorRelations/index.html https://twitter.com/SherwinWilliams

Contacts: Bob Wells Sherwin-Williams Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 566 2244

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 20 2:00 PM Huntington Bancshares: Full year 2016 AGM

Location: Huntington’s Easton Business Service Center, 7 Easton Oval, Columbus, OH http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank

Contacts: Mark Muth Huntington Bancshares Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614.480.4720

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 20 6:00 PM Akron Mayor Horrigan hosts Neighborhood Town Hall event – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan hosts annual Neighborhood Town Hall series event, offering residents an opportunity to discuss important issues with the Mayor directly and learn about the latest City news

Location: Hyre CLC, 2385 Wedgewood Dr, Akron, OH Akron www.akronohio.gov

Contacts: Ellen Lander Nischt City of Akron [email protected] 1 330 375 2325

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 20 KeyCorp: Q1 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?script=2100&ticker=KEY https://twitter.com/KeyBank_Help

Contacts: Vernon Patterson KeyCorp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 689 0520

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 20 Sherwin-Williams: Q1 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://www2.sherwin-williams.com/InvestorRelations/index.html https://twitter.com/SherwinWilliams

Contacts: Bob Wells Sherwin-Williams Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 566 2244

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 20 KeyCorp Q1 2017 earnings – KeyCorp Q1 2017 earnings, for the owner of KeyBank

Location: TBD www.key.com https://twitter.com/keybank

Contacts: Tim Walsh KeyCorp media [email protected] 1 216 471 2758

——————–

Friday, Apr. 21 – Saturday, Apr. 22 Number Fest college music festival – The Number Fest, college music festival, aka #FEST headlined by Waka Flocka and Herobust (Friday) followed by Young Thug, Jauz and Migos (Saturday)

Location: The Venue of Athens, 8003 State Route 56. Athens, OH Athens http://thenumberfest.com/ https://twitter.com/thenumberfest #15Fest

Contacts: TBD

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio