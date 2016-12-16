Top local stories of 2016
Group swearing in ceremony held for re-elected officials
Inquiring PhotographerWhat is your new year’s resolution?
Bond set at $250,000 in sexual battery case against former Wapakoneta percussion instructor
Out with the old
Montrose releases top 100 middle-market companies in Ohio
COLUMBUS — The Montrose Group, an economic development firm based out of Columbus, Ohio, has released their list of the top 100 middle-market co...
OSU extension plans online food safety class
TROY — Ohio State University Extension, Miami County has partnered with TAP (Training Achievement Program) Series to offer an on-line version of...
Miami and Erie Canal Corridor Association to hold first meeting of 2017
NEW BREMEN — The Miami and Erie Canal Corridor Association (MECCA) will conduct its Annual Membership Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at 6:30 ...
IBEW Local 32 donates food, funding to local charities
LIMA — The apprentices of IBEW Local 32 (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) raised $2,730 in cash and approximately 700 pounds of ...
Minster Christmas light contest results announced
MINSTER — The results from Minster Journeyman’s Christmas Light Judging 2016 are in and the winners are:Residential:First: Marc and Rachel...
Minster breezes to championshipin Lima Bath Holiday Tournament
Staff reportLIMA — As expected, the Minster girls breezed to the championship of the Lima Bath Holiday Tournament Thursday night, routing Lima C...
Jacket wrestlers competein annual holiday tourney
Staff ReportsFAIRBORN —The Sidney High wrestling team competed in the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association’s annual holiday tourname...
Staff reportTecumseh came into the game against Sidney Thursday night with a 7-1 record and two players averaging over 22 points per game.And the Lady...
December 29th, 2016 updated: December 29th, 2016. |
Tigers end Anna’s win streak
Staff reportVERSAILLES — The Anna Rockets had won three in a row and five of their last six before running into a buzzsaw Wednesday night in non...
Lady Cavs fallto New Bremen
Staff reportThe Lehman girls dropped to 2-6 on the season after losing at home Tuesday night to New Bremen in non-league girls basketball action, 53-4...
Upper Valley Medical Center earns “A” in patient safety
TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has been recognized with a top score in patient safety by Leapfrog Group, a national patient safety wa...
Let yourself go
TODAY• Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, 962 Mount Adams Circle, Cincinnati, presents “A Christmas Carol” through Saturday and ̶...
January is a good time to give
DAYTON — After the hustle bustle of the holidays and the first snow of the season, it’s tempting to hunker down during the month of Januar...
Chelsea Lukey Memorial Blood Drive set for Jan. 3
BOTKINS — The second annual Chelsea Lukey Memorial Blood Drive, in honor of the late Botkins High School graduate, will take place Tuesday, Jan....
Community calendar
TODAY• WNOD Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for an public discussion meeting in teh First United Methodis C...
A sad Representative Vitale
It is with a sad heart that I write this today, part sad, part angry, honestly. Large numbers of people have written to me on both the energy mandates...
Finding joy in a forgettable year
Good riddance, 2016.Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.I think most of us can agree, 2016 will go down in history as one of the worst eve...
A Dark Horse
To the editor:Once upon a time, a man who had been enjoying success in his field decided to run for president. He was a little-known Republican, going...
Never too old for those Christmas toys
There’s one thing about holidays that can be a problem — the day after.The best example is New Year’s Eve. The tradition in this cou...
Farewell
To the Residents of the 84th House District,As the year and my term of office wind down, I want to take a minute to thank you for the privilege of ser...
Scientific things
If they ever give a Nobel Prize for reading about science, our guy Bert Underwood would be a shoo-in. His own career had been strictly non-scientific,...
Rhodes College offers free training
LIMA — The West Central Ohio Manufacturing Consortium (WCOMC) will offer its Basic Manufacturing Pathway class Jan. 9-27, at Rhodes State Colleg...
Versailles S&L honored by Bauer
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — BauerFinancial, a bank-rating firm, has awarded Versailles Savings and Loan in Versailles its highest, five-star, superior ...
Boerger honored at conference
VERSAILLES — Gina Boerger, a physical therapist on the staff of the Versailles Health Care Center, has won the 2016 Peter D. Mosher Education Le...
County, state unemployment rates remain steady
SIDNEY — Unemployment numbers in Shelby County and the state of Ohio decreased slightly or remained the same in November.Unemployment was 3.6 pe...
Fifth Third pledges $30 billion for community investment
CINCINNATI — Fifth Third Bancorp and the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) have signed a $30 billion community development plan t...