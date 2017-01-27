Arctic expedition yields research, children’s book
No more alarm clock for Girod
Inquiring PhotographerWhat do you want to be when you grow up?
Blessing her throat
SCARF plans fundraiser dance
Latest Updates
- Out of the past - 12:25 am
- On the agendas - 11:50 pm
- Arctic expedition yields research, children’s book - 9:29 pm
- No more alarm clock for Girod - 7:30 pm updated: 7:30 pm.
- St. John Thrift Shop reopens on Feb. 6 - 4:10 pm updated: 4:10 pm.
- County record - 3:28 pm
- Foundation seeks donations - 2:49 pm
- City record - 2:23 pm
- Inquiring PhotographerWhat do you want to be when you grow up? - 1:45 pm
- Lottery - 1:22 pm
- Blessing her throat - 1:19 pm
- Head Start has openings - 12:51 pm
- Honor roll - 12:36 pm
- SCARF plans fundraiser dance - 12:14 pm
- Warming center to be open Friday night - 11:49 am
- Barhorst elected chairman - 10:58 am
- Midwest members donate $11,165 to area charities - 10:22 am
- OSU-Lima plans $5.2 million student life building - 10:00 am
- Dean’s list - 9:27 am
- Save money with Dominion East Ohio’s energy tips - 9:23 am
- Ohio’s Oil and Gas Industry to award scholarships - 9:16 am
- Tomorrow ‘just a plus’ for West Liberty ‘Iron Man’ - 9:11 am
- ODOT seeks public comments - 9:06 am
- Malott takes top honors at The Citadel - 9:03 am
- Upper Valley Career Center names students of month - 9:00 am
NEWS
Lottery
Friday drawingsMega Millions estimated jackpot: $20 millionPick 3 Midday: 2-4-5Pick 4 Midday: 8-8-6-5Pick 5 Midday: 9-6-0-7-0Powerball estimated jackp...
Blessing her throat
Lehman Catholic High School student Leah Peoples, left, 16, of Troy, daughter of Catherine and Brian Peoples, has her throat blessed during Mass by th...
Head Start has openings
SIDNEY — Kids Learning Place, 1502 N. Main Ave., is now taking applications for a limited number of immediate spots for the Head Start infant/to...
Honor roll
SIDNEY—Sidney Middle School has released its honor roll for the second nine weeks of the 2016-2017 school year.Grade 5Madison Achs, William Bosh...
Warming center to be open Friday night
SIDNEY — With the upcoming weather forecast provided by the National Weather Service, Friday evening, the Warming Center will be open at the Alp...
SPORTS
Gold sets SHS record with 298
Staff reportTROY — With the way they’ve been performing this season, it’s hard for anyone to upstage the Sidney High boys bowling te...
Edison women beat Lorain
Staff reportPIQUA — The Edison State men’s and women’s basketball teams split in home action Wednesday against Lorain County Communi...
Fairlawn, Anna top seedsfor junior high tourneys
Staff reportHOUSTON — The County junior high boys basketball tournament draw was held Wednesday night at Houston, and the pairings have been ann...
37th JC freshman boystourney starts Monday
Staff reportJACKSON CENTER — The 37th annual Jackson Center Freshman Boys Basketball Invitational will get underway on Monday at Jackson Center ...
Anna, Loramie 7th, 8thgirls to meet for titles
Staff reportBOTKINS — The championship games are set in the County Junior High Girls Basketball Tournament.In both the 7th and the 8th grade tou...
MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE
LIFE
Scanning day set for Feb. 7
WAYNESFIELD — The Auglaize County Historical Society will host a scanning day for historic photographs on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from noon to 3 p.m. a...
Today in history
Today is Friday, Feb. 3, the 34th day of 2017. There are 331 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Feb. 3, 1917, the United Stat...
Rotary Club hears about YMCA
SIDNEY — Rotarian Ed Thomas, who is the CEO of the Sidney Shelby County YMCA, addressed his fellow club members during the Jan. 23 meeting of th...
Survey about Groundhog Day!
National Today, an online holiday website, surveyed 1,035 Americans about Groundhog Day.The surveyors found that:• Some 3 percent of Americans h...
Schwieterman
MARIA STEIN — Erin and Mitchell Schwieterman, of Maria Stein, have announced the birth of a son, Jace Douglas Schwieterman, born Jan. 21, 2017, ...
OPINION
Coffee makes flavorful addition
Who likes coffee? I’m not an avid coffee drinker at all, although I might have a cup once in a great while with a cookie or doughnut if there is...
Old meets new in Montreal
This past week, the National Baseball Hall of Fame announced the three players who earned enough votes to be inducted into the shrine of baseball immo...
The trouble with ‘alternative facts’
About an hour after Donald Trump was sworn in, I was having lunch with my wife and our five-month-old. As we picked at our food outside my office in D...
A liar contest?
Delbert McLain came by to have coffee with us the other day. He’s our chamber of commerce, you know. Delbert’s mission inn life seems to b...
A 21st century infrastructure for a 21st century economy
Our parents and grandparents left us with a transportation system that was the envy of the world. They dreamed it, they planned it, and they built it ...
Pro-choice? Pro-life
To the editor:This past Saturday, we watched as 1 million +/- (??????) women took part in a march billed as a pro-woman demonstration. I am sure there...
BUSINESS
Exec named to health commission
COLUMBUS — Ann M. Spicer, executive vice president of the Ohio Academy of Family Physicians (OAFP), has been appointed to serve a three-year ter...
Feathers certified
SIDNEY — The National Association of Landscape Professionals has announced that Brian Feathers, of Feathers Touch Landscape Design in Sidney, ha...
Credit unions plan merger
LIMA — First Choice Credit Union, of Coldwater, and Superior Credit Union, of Lima, have announced plans to combine their operations.Under the a...
Auglaize employers get grants
COLUMBUS — Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Administrator/CEO Sarah Morrison has announced that 41 employers will share more than $942...
Wayne Homes makes donations
UNIONTOWN — Wayne Homes, an Ohio-based custom homebuilder that specializes in on-your-lot custom homes, announced it has donated more than $7,50...