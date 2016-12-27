Mom has divided loyalties
NEWS
Christian Acadmey to mark American homecoming
SIDNEY — Christian Academy Schools will have an American Homecoming Celebration, Jan. 21, following its annual homecoming basketball games, Jan....
A birthday visit from Col. Sanders
Betty Grillot, right, of Sidney, likes KFC chicken, she likes it a lot, so her daughter Becky Glick thought it only made sense to surprise her mom wit...
Fire, rescueSUNDAY-10:41 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters were dispatched to 519 N. Ohio Ave., on a report of smoke in the residence. The smoke was due ...
Pacers shooting coach comes to YMCA
Indiana Pacers shooting coach Thom Townsley, shows kids how to treat a chair like an opponent during a basketball clinic at the Sidney-Shelby County Y...
100 years of cookies
SIDNEY — A celebration for the 100th season of Girl Scouts selling cookies is underway.A century ago, girls started participating in what would ...
United Way awards grants
SIDNEY — The United Way has announced three Special Project Grant Applications were approved at the recently held December board meeting.Maplewo...
SPORTS
Former Minster standoutnamed to Hall of Fame
Staff reportOn Jan. 27, the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches will hold its annual Hall of Fame Banquet, and a former Minster High S...
Beatty sets school record
Staff reportDAYTON — The Sidney High bowling teams traveled to Dayton to take on Stebbins, and Lady Jacket bowler Jenna Beatty stole the show.Sh...
Anna handsBotkins 2ndstraight loss
Staff reportBOTKINS — Anna knocked neighboring Botkins out of a tie for first place in the County girls basketball standings with a convincing 5...
5th straight win
Staff reportFORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie handed Jackson Center its second straight loss and first in County play Thursday night with a low-scorin...
‘Bragging rights’ on line Saturday
SIDNEY — When Houston boys basketball team travels to Lehman Catholic Saturday night, it will not be just another basketball game.It will be for...
LIFE
Lima boy launches balloons for mom
LIMA — Logan Buehler is 7 years old with a heart as big as anyone 10 times his age.To recognize the one-year anniversary of the death of his mot...
Harbin opens ice festival
HARBIN, China (AP) — The city of Harbin in China’s frigid northeast is hosting one of the world’s largest festivals featuring ice sc...
Feed baby peanuts to prevent allergy
WASHINGTON (AP) — New parents, get ready to feed your babies peanut-containing foods — starting young lowers their chances of becoming all...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — What if your room on a cruise ship were to unlock automatically as you approach, or if the wait staff could bring your favorite...
Let yourself go
TODAY• Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, 962 Mount Adams Circle, Cincinnati, presents “The Second City’s Holidazed & Confused Re...
OPINION
January 5th, 2017 updated: January 6th, 2017. |
Kids fattening me up
My kids are conspiring against me.You know, ever since they were born, I’ve kind of figured this was the case. I’ve read enough Shakespear...
Proper care prevents oak wilt
Now is the time to trim oak trees to prevent oak wilt disease.On the heels of the devastation of our beautiful ash trees by the emerald ash borer, eve...
Holiday break has various meaning in my house
Christmas vacation takes on a whole new vibe when one has to entertain a 12-year-old boy days away from Christmas Day bliss.It was as if the earth spl...
A New Year’s reflection
What world legacy was left for the new year that we just entered? “A chaotic world consumed by intractable conflicts” was the recent sober...
To our readers
Opinions expressed in items on this page labeled “Their View” and “Your View” and other columns throughout the newspaper submi...
January 4th, 2017 updated: January 5th, 2017. |
BUSINESS
Midmark plans engineering open house
DAYTON — Midmark Corp. has announced plans to expand its engineering team and will host a recruiting open house, Jan. 26, from 5 to 9 p.m., in t...
Progress submissions deadline set for Jan. 20
SIDNEY — The Sidney Daily News is preparing for the publication of its annual Progress Editions in February.The special sections will be publish...
January 6th, 2017 updated: January 9th, 2017. |
Montrose releases top 100 middle-market companies in Ohio
COLUMBUS — The Montrose Group, an economic development firm based out of Columbus, Ohio, has released their list of the top 100 middle-market co...
Geuy appointed president/CEO
SIDNEY — The Board of Directors of Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association have announced the appointment of Debra A. Geuy as its new presi...
Expansion at Keystone Brand Meats to create new jobs
LIMA — An expansion project at Keystone Brand Meats will create five new jobs, company president Peter Dorley announced recently.A physical expa...