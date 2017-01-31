Zimmerman trades one judicial robe for another
Newport Sportsmen Club to host 25th spaghetti dinner
Monday to Friday forecast
Arctic expedition yields research, children’s book
No more alarm clock for Girod
NEWS
Doc of Year seeks nominations
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Academy of Family Physicians is now accepting nominations from the public for its 2017 Family Physician of the Year award.Fr...
February 4th, 2017 updated: February 4th, 2017. |
Boshears joins Bryce Realty
Staff reportSIDNEY — Ryan Fleming, broker/owner of Bryce Realty LLC, has announced that Dennis Boshears has joined the Bryce Realty as a Realtor...
Elder-Beerman aids donor drive
Staff reportMILWAUKEE — The Bon-Ton Stores Inc., which operates Bon-Ton, Boston Store, Bergner’s, Carson’s, Elder-Beerman, Herberger...
Out of the past
125 Years Ago Feb. 4, 1892Instruction in typewriting has been introduced into the Sidney schools and 40 per cent of the students are learning i...
On the agendas
Sidney Board of EducationSIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday at 6 p.m. at the board office.Longfellow Elementar...
Arctic expedition yields research, children’s book
NORTH POLE — Sleeping was a challenge. The sun never set for weeks at a time. And the crash of the ship’s metal hull into massive fields o...
SPORTS
Jackerts win 15th
Staff reportST. MARYS — The Sidney Yellow Jackets had all they could handle for three quarters, but pulled away in the final period to avoid an ...
2000th point
Staff reportFairlawn senior standout Nathan Lessing scored the 2,000th point of his career Friday night, and led a furious fourth-quarter comeback to ...
Botkins girls upset Russia
Staff reportBOTKINS — Botkins dealt Russia a major blow in the Lady Raiders’ quest to get a piece of the County girls basketball title Thu...
JC girls stay in first
Staff reportFORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie trailed Houston 25-20 at the half, but the final two periods saw a complete turnaround.The Lady Redskins...
Gold sets SHS record with 298
Staff reportTROY — With the way they’ve been performing this season, it’s hard for anyone to upstage the Sidney High boys bowling te...
LIFE
Mall plans euchre tournament
PIQUA — The Miami Valley Centre Mall in Piqua will host a euchre tournament, Feb. 23, to benefit the American Cancer Society Relay for Life, Alz...
Village connection
OSGOOD — The Osgood Legion will be serving barbecue chicken dinners on Sunday, Feb., 19. Serving starts at 11 a.m. until sold out.• On Thu...
Newport Sportsmen Club to host 25th spaghetti dinner
NEWPORT — The Newport Sportsmen Club will host the 25th annual spaghetti dinner to benefit Wilson Hospice at Wilson Health on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2...
Today in history
Today is Sunday, Feb. 5, the 36th day of 2017. There are 329 days left in the year.Today’s Highlights in History:On Feb. 5, 1917, Mexico’s...
Bird count project open to all
LIMA — The Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) is a free, fun, and easy event that engages bird watchers of all ages in counting birds to create a ...
Blood drives scheduled
DAYTON — Area sponsors are helping boost the blood supply during the heart of winter with blood drives. Community Blood Center is offering the &...
OPINION
Kids beep, blink, become islands
Picking a Super Bowl winner when you just don’t care
So it’s another one of those Super Bowls.You know, one of those Super Bowls where you don’t particularly like either team that’s act...
A march in protest — and so much more
It started with a Facebook post.In the days following the election, it passed among friends accompanied by messages like, “Wouldn’t that b...
Coffee makes flavorful addition
Who likes coffee? I’m not an avid coffee drinker at all, although I might have a cup once in a great while with a cookie or doughnut if there is...
Old meets new in Montreal
This past week, the National Baseball Hall of Fame announced the three players who earned enough votes to be inducted into the shrine of baseball immo...
The trouble with ‘alternative facts’
About an hour after Donald Trump was sworn in, I was having lunch with my wife and our five-month-old. As we picked at our food outside my office in D...
A liar contest?
Delbert McLain came by to have coffee with us the other day. He’s our chamber of commerce, you know. Delbert’s mission inn life seems to b...
BUSINESS
Midwest members donate $11,165 to area charities
ST. MARYS — Members of Midwest Electric recently donated $11,165 to 13 west-central Ohio charities and community projects through the cooperativ...
Save money with Dominion East Ohio’s energy tips
CLEVELAND — Simple conservation measures, such as setting thermostats at an economical, yet comfortable temperature, can help Dominion East Ohio...
Grieves first class lineman
BOTKINS — Greg Grieves, of Botkins, has earned first class lineman status with Midwest Electric.Grieves started with Midwest Electric as an appr...
Exec named to health commission
COLUMBUS — Ann M. Spicer, executive vice president of the Ohio Academy of Family Physicians (OAFP), has been appointed to serve a three-year ter...
Credit unions plan merger
LIMA — First Choice Credit Union, of Coldwater, and Superior Credit Union, of Lima, have announced plans to combine their operations.Under the a...