The Sidney Buzz
Out of the past
Jordan to see increase in power in DC
Students recognized
Botkins homecoming royalty crowned
The Valentine’s Day Massacre

County record

Sheriff’s logSUNDAY-12:54 a.m.: hit skip crash. Deputies and Fort Loramie Police investigated a hit-skip crash in the 3000 block of Russell Road...

UVCC BOE welcomes new board member

PIQUA — During the Upper Valley Career Center’s Board of Education meeting this week, Jeff Bertke and Sara Plozay, SkillsUSA advisers, upd...

City record

Fire, rescueSATURDAY-6:33 to 9:09 p.m.: medical. Medics were dispatched on five calls.-5:27 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters were dispatched on an open b...

Lottery

Sunday drawingsMega Millions estimated jackpot: $150 millionPick 3 Midday: 8-5-8Pick 4 Midday: 0-9-2-9Pick 5 Midday: 6-7-4-1-2Powerball estimated jack...

The great race

Sidney Police Chief Will Balling, left, and Sidney firefighter Lt. Jason Truesdale, prepare to race their cars at a Cub Scout Pinewood Derby at St. Pa...

Jackets lose to Firebirds
Hudson on a tear at UU
Loramie gets by Anna 42-34

Russia wins, meets Versailles today

Staff reportRUSSIA — The Russia girls won in County play Thursday night to set the stage for a showdown with backyard rival Versailles on Saturd...

Wrestlers host double dual

Staff reportThe Sidney High wrestling team hosted Covington and Arcanum in dual matches at the high school Wednesday night.“We have a very young...

Edison teams both win big

Staff reportPIQUA — The Edison State men’s and women’s basketball teams were both victorious over visiting Clark State in college ba...

SHS bowlers sweep Tipp

Staff reportTROY — The Sidney High boys bowling team remained unbeaten in dual matches this season with a 104-pin victory over Tipp City in acti...

Metz, Jones honored

Staff reportJackson Center head volleyball coach Kim Metz has been named the MaxPreps National Small Schools Coach of the Year, it was announced recen...

News Years baby arrives at JTDMH
Couple to share vows
Starr, Schafer exchange vows

Snow blower safety tips

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — With winter snows arriving, homeowners, contractors, and business owners will again rely on their snow blowers to clear drivew...

Free radon kits available

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department has announced that free kits to test for radon are available.January has been designated Nat...

News Years baby arrives at JTDMH

ST. MARYS — The first baby of 2017 was born at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. T...

NPS funds history grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Park Service has announced funding for 39 projects in 20 states that will preserve and highlight the sites and s...

Ag boosters to meet

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Ag Boosters will meet Monday, Jan. 16, at 8 p.m. in the New Bremen Pizza Hut.Grain marketer specialist Kirk Roetgerm...

Couple to share vows

ANNA — Kristine Marie Ehemann, of Anna, and Eric James Brackman, of Fort Loramie, have announced their engagement and plans to marry, March 4, 2...

‘The Boss’ wants to keep resolutions
More on the ODE’s failures for our children
King’s dream still not reality
Break the ice

Winter time has always been a fun time in Wilson household. I loved to ski, and sled with my kidsride snowmobiles and walk through the woods with my d...

Delivering results in 2016

Ohioans are tired of Washington gridlock and want to see things getting done that will help them and their families. That’s how I feel. We don&#...

Where there’s a will there’s a bill

My two years of Latin have served me well. Three years of Japanese lessons taught me many things, one of which is a person needs more than three years...

Celebrating ‘wild game’ New Year’s Eve

This week I’d love to invite you to take a peek at our annual “Wild Game New Year’s Eve” supper. It’s one of those times...

Getting job done for Ohio

Ohioans, regardless of political party, expect their elected officials to represent the best interests of their constituents and to produce results on...

Technology hasn’t made everything better

So I was sitting in an a restaurant that happened to serve adult beverages with one of my friends over the holidays, when suddenly a piece of sports t...

Peoples promotes 2, hires new branch manager
Ford presents vision for ‘City of Tomorrow’; plans to bring back Bronco, Ranger
New tanning salon opens
Peoples promotes 2, hires new branch manager

SIDNEY — the promotion of two current employees and the addition of a branch manager of Peoples Federal Savings & Loan have been announced b...

Ford presents vision for ‘City of Tomorrow’; plans to bring back Bronco, Ranger

DETROIT, Mich. — Thunderous applause erupted at the North American International Auto Show on Monday as Ford announced it is bringing back the o...

New ‘Threads’ available in Sidney

SIDNEY — A new clothing store has opened on the courthouse square in Sidney. The new shop, Threads by Logo Worx, is located at 126 E. Poplar. Th...

JACKSON CENTER — Two of America’s iconic lifestyle brands, Airstream, the most widely recognized and time-honored RV manufacturer in Ameri...

DAYTON — Midmark Corp. has announced plans to expand its engineering team and will host a recruiting open house, Jan. 26, from 5 to 9 p.m., in t...

