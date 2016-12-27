NEWS

2:44 pm |    

New tanning salon opens

New tanning salon opens
9:50 am |    

Crop production webinars begin Jan. 24

Crop production webinars begin Jan. 24
12:25 am |    

Out of the past

Out of the past
9:40 pm |    

Mom has divided loyalties

Mom has divided loyalties
7:28 pm |    

Jordan explains ethics vote

Jordan explains ethics vote
4:27 pm |    

What cold weather?

What cold weather?
Christian Acadmey to mark American homecoming

Christian Acadmey to mark American homecoming

SIDNEY — Christian Academy Schools will have an American Homecoming Celebration, Jan. 21, following its annual homecoming basketball games, Jan....

January 8th, 2017 |  

A birthday visit from Col. Sanders

A birthday visit from Col. Sanders

Betty Grillot, right, of Sidney, likes KFC chicken, she likes it a lot, so her daughter Becky Glick thought it only made sense to surprise her mom wit...

January 8th, 2017 |  

Fire, rescueSUNDAY-10:41 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters were dispatched to 519 N. Ohio Ave., on a report of smoke in the residence. The smoke was due ...

January 8th, 2017 |  

Pacers shooting coach comes to YMCA

Pacers shooting coach comes to YMCA

Indiana Pacers shooting coach Thom Townsley, shows kids how to treat a chair like an opponent during a basketball clinic at the Sidney-Shelby County Y...

January 8th, 2017 |  

100 years of cookies

100 years of cookies

SIDNEY — A celebration for the 100th season of Girl Scouts selling cookies is underway.A century ago, girls started participating in what would ...

January 8th, 2017 |  

United Way awards grants

SIDNEY — The United Way has announced three Special Project Grant Applications were approved at the recently held December board meeting.Maplewo...

January 8th, 2017 |  

SPORTS

1:13 pm |    

40 for Lessing

40 for Lessing
9:29 am |    

Russia dominates Loramie

Russia dominates Loramie
9:55 pm |    

Jackets win big

Jackets win big
Former Minster standoutnamed to Hall of Fame

Former Minster standoutnamed to Hall of Fame

Staff reportOn Jan. 27, the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches will hold its annual Hall of Fame Banquet, and a former Minster High S...

January 6th, 2017 |  

Beatty sets school record

Beatty sets school record

Staff reportDAYTON — The Sidney High bowling teams traveled to Dayton to take on Stebbins, and Lady Jacket bowler Jenna Beatty stole the show.Sh...

January 6th, 2017 |  

Anna handsBotkins 2ndstraight loss

Staff reportBOTKINS — Anna knocked neighboring Botkins out of a tie for first place in the County girls basketball standings with a convincing 5...

January 6th, 2017 |  

5th straight win

5th straight win

Staff reportFORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie handed Jackson Center its second straight loss and first in County play Thursday night with a low-scorin...

January 5th, 2017 |  

‘Bragging rights’ on line Saturday

‘Bragging rights’ on line Saturday

SIDNEY — When Houston boys basketball team travels to Lehman Catholic Saturday night, it will not be just another basketball game.It will be for...

January 4th, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE


LIFE

3:59 pm |    

Buffet musical plans route to Broadway

Buffet musical plans route to Broadway
3:33 pm |    

Jeans that give directions?

Jeans that give directions?
4:31 pm |    

Couple plan winter rites

Couple plan winter rites
Lima boy launches balloons for mom

Lima boy launches balloons for mom

LIMA — Logan Buehler is 7 years old with a heart as big as anyone 10 times his age.To recognize the one-year anniversary of the death of his mot...

January 6th, 2017 |  

Harbin opens ice festival

Harbin opens ice festival

HARBIN, China (AP) — The city of Harbin in China’s frigid northeast is hosting one of the world’s largest festivals featuring ice sc...

January 5th, 2017 |  

Feed baby peanuts to prevent allergy

Feed baby peanuts to prevent allergy

WASHINGTON (AP) — New parents, get ready to feed your babies peanut-containing foods — starting young lowers their chances of becoming all...

January 5th, 2017 |  

LAS VEGAS (AP) — What if your room on a cruise ship were to unlock automatically as you approach, or if the wait staff could bring your favorite...

January 4th, 2017 |  

Let yourself go

TODAY• Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, 962 Mount Adams Circle, Cincinnati, presents “The Second City’s Holidazed & Confused Re...

January 4th, 2017 |  

OPINION

3:12 pm |    

Photos upset grandchildren

Photos upset grandchildren
2:37 pm |    

A rally for fairness, not mediocrity

A rally for fairness, not mediocrity
1:14 pm |    

One for the birds

One for the birds

Contact Us

Federal and State:• President Barack Obama, White House, Washington, D.C. 20500, 202-456-1111• Gov. John Kasich (R), Riffe Center, 30th Fl...

January 5th, 2017 updated: January 6th, 2017. |  

Kids fattening me up

Kids fattening me up

My kids are conspiring against me.You know, ever since they were born, I’ve kind of figured this was the case. I’ve read enough Shakespear...

January 5th, 2017 |  

Proper care prevents oak wilt

Proper care prevents oak wilt

Now is the time to trim oak trees to prevent oak wilt disease.On the heels of the devastation of our beautiful ash trees by the emerald ash borer, eve...

January 4th, 2017 |  

Holiday break has various meaning in my house

Holiday break has various meaning in my house

Christmas vacation takes on a whole new vibe when one has to entertain a 12-year-old boy days away from Christmas Day bliss.It was as if the earth spl...

January 4th, 2017 |  

A New Year’s reflection

A New Year’s reflection

What world legacy was left for the new year that we just entered? “A chaotic world consumed by intractable conflicts” was the recent sober...

January 4th, 2017 |  

To our readers

Opinions expressed in items on this page labeled “Their View” and “Your View” and other columns throughout the newspaper submi...

January 4th, 2017 updated: January 5th, 2017. |  

BUSINESS

2:44 pm |    

New tanning salon opens

New tanning salon opens
10:08 am |    

New ‘Threads’ available in Sidney

New ‘Threads’ available in Sidney
10:12 am |    

Midmark wins international design award

Midmark wins international design award

Midmark plans engineering open house

DAYTON — Midmark Corp. has announced plans to expand its engineering team and will host a recruiting open house, Jan. 26, from 5 to 9 p.m., in t...

January 6th, 2017 |  

Progress submissions deadline set for Jan. 20

SIDNEY — The Sidney Daily News is preparing for the publication of its annual Progress Editions in February.The special sections will be publish...

January 6th, 2017 updated: January 9th, 2017. |  

Montrose releases top 100 middle-market companies in Ohio

COLUMBUS — The Montrose Group, an economic development firm based out of Columbus, Ohio, has released their list of the top 100 middle-market co...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Geuy appointed president/CEO

Geuy appointed president/CEO

SIDNEY — The Board of Directors of Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association have announced the appointment of Debra A. Geuy as its new presi...

December 28th, 2016 |  

Expansion at Keystone Brand Meats to create new jobs

Expansion at Keystone Brand Meats to create new jobs

LIMA — An expansion project at Keystone Brand Meats will create five new jobs, company president Peter Dorley announced recently.A physical expa...

December 27th, 2016 |  

SOCIAL MEDIA

Sidney Daily News

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles