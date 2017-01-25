Lehman students attend National Right to Life March in Washington D.C.
Second kidnapping suspect in custody
Art show
Man steals, crashes ambulance
SCS security officers recognized
Latest Updates
- Botkins welcomes new Administrator - 8:09 pm
- County record - 3:36 pm
- Tree seedling sale underway - 3:26 pm
- Shelby, Auglaize farmers qualify for assistance - 3:21 pm
- Lehman students attend National Right to Life March in Washington D.C. - 1:48 pm
- Warming Center open tonight - 1:27 pm
- Ohio lottery - 1:22 pm
- Change to tax form due Tuesday - 10:42 am
- Monday to Friday forecast - 10:29 am
- Tri-County unveils plans for wellness center - 9:15 am
- Houston Homecoming royalty crowned - 9:09 am
- Basement fire caused by combustible material close to furnace - 8:59 am
- Second kidnapping suspect in custody - 8:52 am
- Art show - 11:14 pm
- Man steals, crashes ambulance - 12:49 pm updated: 12:42 pm.
- 12 indicted by grand jury - 8:00 am updated: 8:00 am.
- Out of the past - 12:25 am
- Blood bond born at Eldora Ballroom - 11:52 pm
- SCS security officers recognized - 5:00 pm
- Skating for Big Brothers Big Sisters - 4:31 pm
- Lehman Catholic to celebrate Catholic Schools Week - 4:06 pm
- The big move - 4:05 pm
- On the agendas - 3:57 pm
- Inquiring PhotographerWhat would you like to see happen to revitalize downtown Sidney? - 3:28 pm
- County record - 3:24 pm
NEWS
Tri-County unveils plans for wellness center
MIAMI COUNTY — The Tri-County Board of Mental Health unveiled its vision for a “one-stop shop” for health and human services under o...
Basement fire caused by combustible material close to furnace
SIDNEY — At 10:25 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, Sidney firefighters were dispatched to a report of a basement fire at 134 Pike St., Sidney, Ohio....
Second kidnapping suspect in custody
SIDNEY — On Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at approximately 4:54 p.m., Sidney patrol units arrested a second individual believed by investigators to be ...
Art show
Danyel Rosenquist-Draving, left, watches as her daughter Jade Sander, 9, both of Sidney, points out one of her art projects on display at Whittier Ele...
Man steals, crashes ambulance
SIDNEY — On Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Sidney Fire Department Medic truck was stolen from the patient loading area ...
January 28th, 2017 updated: January 29th, 2017. |
SPORTS
Thriller at SHS
Staff reportSindey sophomore Andre Gordon stepped in front of a pass and took it the other way for a basket with 4.4 seconds remaining to give the Yel...
January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |
Hudson amongleaders in sixMEC categories
Staff reportSidney High graduate Sylvia Hudson had another good week in women’s basketball for Urbana University, and despite being just a fresh...
JC girls beat Botkins
Staff reportJACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center had a huge first half and went on to beat the Botkins Lady Trojans 47-41 in County girls basketball ...
Minster wins showdown 59-51
Staff reportMINSTER — The much-anticipated battle between Midwest Athletic Conference girls basketball powers Minster and Versailles turned out ...
County tourneys start Saturday
Staff reportBOTKINS — The County Junior High Girls Basketball Tournaments will get underway at Botkins on Saturday.The 7th grade tournament will...
MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE
LIFE
La Comedia opens ‘Steel Magnolias’
SPRINGBORO — La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, has opened its 2017 season with the comedy, “Steel Magnolias, by ...
Today in history
Today is Sunday, Jan. 29, the 29th day of 2017. There are 336 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 29, 1820, King George I...
Blood bond born at Eldora Ballroom
NEW WESTON — Carolyn Kremer stood in the middle of the Eldora Speedway Ballroom dance floor, nearly empty on a summer afternoon except for the c...
UVMC collects items for troops
TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) is collecting treats and other items for overseas military troops during the month of February.Collect...
UW group plans dinner
SIDNEY — POWER, Shelby County United Way’s women’s initiative group, will hold its annual Have A Heart Dinner, Feb. 23, from 6 to 7:...
Fair considers Ninja contest
SIDNEY — A Ninja warrior competition may be part of the 2017 Shelby County Fair.Members of the Shelby County Agricultural Society (fair board) r...
OPINION
Anna grandma shares remark of week
A fair chance to make coal cleaner
As the recent election cycle demonstrated, American politics is beset with a number of polarizing issues. Among the most obvious has been the debate o...
Attacking Homelessness in Sidney and Shelby County
Part two of Mike Barhorst’s recent column: For the past couple of years from October through April, the Mayor’s Task Force on Homelessness...
Sewing fun with friends
How about dropping in and joining me on a sewing day?Today’s projects are for my brother, Micah, and his wife, Rose, who are leaving on a trip. ...
Attacking Homelessness in Sidney and Shelby County
Bob Baird’s recent letter to the editor (published Friday, Jan. 13) addressed the issue of homelessness in Shelby County. In that letter, he que...
Questions about proposed state Route 47 changes
To the editor:I am trying to completely understand Sheryl Roadcap’s article on proposed state Route 47 changes from Fourth Avenue to Walnut Aven...
Contact Us
Federal and State:• President Barack Obama, White House, Washington, D.C. 20500, 202-456-1111• Gov. John Kasich (R), Riffe Center, 30th Fl...
BUSINESS
VHCC commends Rose
VERSAILLES — Versailles Health Care Center has named Carolyn Rose as the January 2017 Employee of the Month.Rose has been a member of the housek...
Army Engineer Corps seeks biz partners
COLUMBUS — The state of Ohio is seeking small businesses interested in fulfilling contract opportunities worth millions of dollars for the U.S. ...
Bellefontaine doctor appointed
COLUMBUS — Dr. Ryan D. Kauffman, president of the Ohio Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), has been appointed to serve two additional years as ...
Physicians add office
DAYTON — Wright State Physicians Vascular Surgery will begin seeing patients in an additional office location on Needmore Road, effective Feb. 1...
Low Voltage buys Wapak Ave. site
SIDNEY — Low Voltage Solutions has purchased the building at 1611 N. Wapakoneta Ave. that, until last year, housed Tender Hearts Day Care.Accord...
NEX opens in Bellefontaine
BELLEFONTAINE — NEX Transport Inc. has opened at a new location, 1400 W. Sandusky Ave., Bellefontaine.The new location will provide more usable ...
January 24th, 2017 updated: January 24th, 2017. |