Faber appointed to committees in Ohio House
COLUMBUS—Speaker of the Ohio House Clifford A. Rosenberger. R-Clarksville, has announced that State Representative Keith Faber, R-Celina, 84th D...
Lottery
Wednesday drawingsMega Millions estimated jackpot: $20 millionPick 3 Midday: 7-5-8Pick 4 Midday: 7-5-9-7Pick 5 Midday: 4-2-3-9-8Powerball estimated ja...
He’s not your average Joe
SIDNEY — Joe Fuller has taken the road less travelled for the majority of his life. Joe, a 2014 graduate of Lehman Catholic High School and two-...
Martin charged with theft of ambulance
SIDNEY — The man accused of stealing a Sidney Fire Department ambulance from Wilson Health on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, has been charged with the...
Marriage license application now online
SIDNEY — Shelby County Probate Judge William R. Zimmerman Sr. has announced that marriage license applications can now be made online.“We ...
Sidney Apostolic blood drive is Feb. 9
SIDNEY — The Sidney Apostolic Temple is helping boost the blood supply during the heart of winter with a community blood drive Thursday, Feb. 9 ...
Sidney High swimmersqualify for GWOC finals
Staff reportTROTWOOD — The Greater Western Ohio Conference held its divisional swim meets, with Sidney competing in the American North Division....
1o0th win for Long
Staff reportBELLEFONTAINE — It was a milestone moment for Wyatt Long at the Ben Logan Invitational Saturday.The Lehman senior 195-pound wrestler...
Sports card show at mall
Staff reportPIQUA — The Sports Card and Collectibles show put on semi-annually by SC Collectibles will be held Feb. 10, 11 and 12 at the Miami V...
Abbott’s 300 leads Sidney
Staff reportThe Sidney High boys bowling team just keeps adding to what has already been a spectacular season.The latest story came on Monday from sen...
ONU Hall selects King
Longtime local baseball coach Dave King is one of four people who will be inducted into the Ohio Northern University Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, ...
Library plans Harry Potter night
SIDNEY — The Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., will join other organizations around the world in celebrating the third annual Harr...
Today in history
Today is Tuesday, Jan. 31, the 31st day of 2017. There are 334 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 31, 1917, during World...
YMCA Leaders Club donates supplies toanimal shelter
SIDNEY — Volunteering is one of the essential ways the Y engages people and helps them to be healthy, confident and connected to others. Members...
Village connection
OSGOOD — The next recycling drive will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, starting at 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. Items taken are paper, slick paper, and c...
DAI to openNative Americanexhibit
DAYTON — The Dayton Art Institute will open its 2017 special exhibition season with a major retrospective of contemporary Native American artist...
Art show seeks photographs
FINDLAY — The Findlay Art League has issued a call for photographic entries in its 35th annual, juried photo show, Photo 35.Photographers of any...
A 21st century infrastructure for a 21st century economy
Our parents and grandparents left us with a transportation system that was the envy of the world. They dreamed it, they planned it, and they built it ...
Pro-choice? Pro-life
To the editor:This past Saturday, we watched as 1 million +/- (??????) women took part in a march billed as a pro-woman demonstration. I am sure there...
Anna grandma shares remark of week
Dear Grandparenting: I have to give my grandson Rick a big shout out for doing the right thing. Because have you noticed how many grandchildren are bo...
Salt of the Earth (for free)
Just the other day at the grocery when I was in line behind someone trying to use food stamps to buy a twelve-pack of extra-caffeine Pepsi (which appa...
POO-POO the TPP
When the TPP was introduced I wrote an article supporting the agreement. Why? Because it gave Ohio farmers and American Agricultural producers some li...
Credit unions plan merger
LIMA — First Choice Credit Union, of Coldwater, and Superior Credit Union, of Lima, have announced plans to combine their operations.Under the a...
Auglaize employers get grants
COLUMBUS — Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Administrator/CEO Sarah Morrison has announced that 41 employers will share more than $942...
Wayne Homes makes donations
UNIONTOWN — Wayne Homes, an Ohio-based custom homebuilder that specializes in on-your-lot custom homes, announced it has donated more than $7,50...
VHCC commends Rose
VERSAILLES — Versailles Health Care Center has named Carolyn Rose as the January 2017 Employee of the Month.Rose has been a member of the housek...
Army Engineer Corps seeks biz partners
COLUMBUS — The state of Ohio is seeking small businesses interested in fulfilling contract opportunities worth millions of dollars for the U.S. ...