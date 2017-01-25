NEWS

Botkins welcomes new Administrator

Lehman students attend National Right to Life March in Washington D.C.

Change to tax form due Tuesday

Monday to Friday forecast

Tri-County unveils plans for wellness center

Houston Homecoming royalty crowned

Tri-County unveils plans for wellness center

MIAMI COUNTY — The Tri-County Board of Mental Health unveiled its vision for a “one-stop shop” for health and human services under o...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Basement fire caused by combustible material close to furnace

SIDNEY — At 10:25 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, Sidney firefighters were dispatched to a report of a basement fire at 134 Pike St., Sidney, Ohio....

January 29th, 2017 |  

Second kidnapping suspect in custody

SIDNEY — On Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at approximately 4:54 p.m., Sidney patrol units arrested a second individual believed by investigators to be ...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Art show

Danyel Rosenquist-Draving, left, watches as her daughter Jade Sander, 9, both of Sidney, points out one of her art projects on display at Whittier Ele...

January 28th, 2017 |  

Man steals, crashes ambulance

SIDNEY — On Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Sidney Fire Department Medic truck was stolen from the patient loading area ...

January 28th, 2017 updated: January 29th, 2017. |  

SPORTS

Sidney Taborn scores 48

Thriller at SHS

SHS bowlers stay unbeaten

Thriller at SHS

Staff reportSindey sophomore Andre Gordon stepped in front of a pass and took it the other way for a basket with 4.4 seconds remaining to give the Yel...

January 27th, 2017 updated: January 27th, 2017. |  

Hudson amongleaders in sixMEC categories

Staff reportSidney High graduate Sylvia Hudson had another good week in women’s basketball for Urbana University, and despite being just a fresh...

January 27th, 2017 |  

JC girls beat Botkins

Staff reportJACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center had a huge first half and went on to beat the Botkins Lady Trojans 47-41 in County girls basketball ...

January 27th, 2017 |  

Minster wins showdown 59-51

Staff reportMINSTER — The much-anticipated battle between Midwest Athletic Conference girls basketball powers Minster and Versailles turned out ...

January 26th, 2017 |  

County tourneys start Saturday

Staff reportBOTKINS — The County Junior High Girls Basketball Tournaments will get underway at Botkins on Saturday.The 7th grade tournament will...

January 26th, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE


LIFE

La Comedia opens ‘Steel Magnolias’

Blood bond born at Eldora Ballroom

Motter, Calcei to wed

La Comedia opens ‘Steel Magnolias’

SPRINGBORO — La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, has opened its 2017 season with the comedy, “Steel Magnolias, by ...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Today in history

Today is Sunday, Jan. 29, the 29th day of 2017. There are 336 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 29, 1820, King George I...

January 29th, 2017 |  

Blood bond born at Eldora Ballroom

NEW WESTON — Carolyn Kremer stood in the middle of the Eldora Speedway Ballroom dance floor, nearly empty on a summer afternoon except for the c...

January 27th, 2017 |  

UVMC collects items for troops

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) is collecting treats and other items for overseas military troops during the month of February.Collect...

January 27th, 2017 |  

UW group plans dinner

SIDNEY — POWER, Shelby County United Way’s women’s initiative group, will hold its annual Have A Heart Dinner, Feb. 23, from 6 to 7:...

January 27th, 2017 |  

Fair considers Ninja contest

SIDNEY — A Ninja warrior competition may be part of the 2017 Shelby County Fair.Members of the Shelby County Agricultural Society (fair board) r...

January 26th, 2017 |  

OPINION

Anna grandma shares remark of week

Salt of the Earth (for free)

POO-POO the TPP

A fair chance to make coal cleaner

As the recent election cycle demonstrated, American politics is beset with a number of polarizing issues. Among the most obvious has been the debate o...

January 26th, 2017 |  

Attacking Homelessness in Sidney and Shelby County

Part two of Mike Barhorst’s recent column: For the past couple of years from October through April, the Mayor’s Task Force on Homelessness...

January 26th, 2017 |  

Sewing fun with friends

How about dropping in and joining me on a sewing day?Today’s projects are for my brother, Micah, and his wife, Rose, who are leaving on a trip. ...

January 26th, 2017 |  

Attacking Homelessness in Sidney and Shelby County

Bob Baird’s recent letter to the editor (published Friday, Jan. 13) addressed the issue of homelessness in Shelby County. In that letter, he que...

January 25th, 2017 |  

Questions about proposed state Route 47 changes

To the editor:I am trying to completely understand Sheryl Roadcap’s article on proposed state Route 47 changes from Fourth Avenue to Walnut Aven...

January 25th, 2017 |  

January 25th, 2017 |  

BUSINESS

Poeppelman joins VHCC

VHCC commends Rose

Peoples promotes 2, hires new branch manager

VHCC commends Rose

VERSAILLES — Versailles Health Care Center has named Carolyn Rose as the January 2017 Employee of the Month.Rose has been a member of the housek...

January 27th, 2017 |  

Army Engineer Corps seeks biz partners

COLUMBUS — The state of Ohio is seeking small businesses interested in fulfilling contract opportunities worth millions of dollars for the U.S. ...

January 27th, 2017 |  

Bellefontaine doctor appointed

COLUMBUS — Dr. Ryan D. Kauffman, president of the Ohio Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), has been appointed to serve two additional years as ...

January 27th, 2017 |  

Physicians add office

DAYTON — Wright State Physicians Vascular Surgery will begin seeing patients in an additional office location on Needmore Road, effective Feb. 1...

January 27th, 2017 |  

Low Voltage buys Wapak Ave. site

SIDNEY — Low Voltage Solutions has purchased the building at 1611 N. Wapakoneta Ave. that, until last year, housed Tender Hearts Day Care.Accord...

January 27th, 2017 |  

NEX opens in Bellefontaine

BELLEFONTAINE — NEX Transport Inc. has opened at a new location, 1400 W. Sandusky Ave., Bellefontaine.The new location will provide more usable ...

January 24th, 2017 updated: January 24th, 2017. |  

