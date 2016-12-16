NEWS

12:25 am |    

Out of the past

Out of the past
11:57 pm |    

Top local stories of 2016

Top local stories of 2016
5:01 pm |    

Faber looks back with pride at time in Senate

Faber looks back with pride at time in Senate
3:16 pm |    

Group swearing in ceremony held for re-elected officials

Group swearing in ceremony held for re-elected officials
3:05 pm |    

Inquiring PhotographerWhat is your new year’s resolution?

Inquiring PhotographerWhat is your new year’s resolution?
12:08 pm |    

Saturday to Wednesday forecast

Saturday to Wednesday forecast

Montrose releases top 100 middle-market companies in Ohio

COLUMBUS — The Montrose Group, an economic development firm based out of Columbus, Ohio, has released their list of the top 100 middle-market co...

December 30th, 2016 |  

OSU extension plans online food safety class

TROY — Ohio State University Extension, Miami County has partnered with TAP (Training Achievement Program) Series to offer an on-line version of...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Miami and Erie Canal Corridor Association to hold first meeting of 2017

NEW BREMEN — The Miami and Erie Canal Corridor Association (MECCA) will conduct its Annual Membership Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at 6:30 ...

December 30th, 2016 |  

IBEW Local 32 donates food, funding to local charities

IBEW Local 32 donates food, funding to local charities

LIMA — The apprentices of IBEW Local 32 (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) raised $2,730 in cash and approximately 700 pounds of ...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Minster Christmas light contest results announced

MINSTER — The results from Minster Journeyman’s Christmas Light Judging 2016 are in and the winners are:Residential:First: Marc and Rachel...

December 30th, 2016 |  

SPORTS

9:27 pm
Updated: 10:05 pm. |    

Victory No. 7

Victory No. 7
5:40 pm |    

Minster girls 5th of 18

Minster girls 5th of 18
9:20 pm |    

Russia to play for holidaytourney title after easy win

Russia to play for holidaytourney title after easy win

Minster breezes to championshipin Lima Bath Holiday Tournament

Staff reportLIMA — As expected, the Minster girls breezed to the championship of the Lima Bath Holiday Tournament Thursday night, routing Lima C...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Jacket wrestlers competein annual holiday tourney

Staff ReportsFAIRBORN —The Sidney High wrestling team competed in the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association’s annual holiday tourname...

December 29th, 2016 |  

Staff reportTecumseh came into the game against Sidney Thursday night with a 7-1 record and two players averaging over 22 points per game.And the Lady...

December 29th, 2016 updated: December 29th, 2016. |  

Tigers end Anna’s win streak

Tigers end Anna’s win streak

Staff reportVERSAILLES — The Anna Rockets had won three in a row and five of their last six before running into a buzzsaw Wednesday night in non...

December 28th, 2016 |  

Lady Cavs fallto New Bremen

Lady Cavs fallto New Bremen

Staff reportThe Lehman girls dropped to 2-6 on the season after losing at home Tuesday night to New Bremen in non-league girls basketball action, 53-4...

December 28th, 2016 |  

MULTIMEDIA - PHOTO STORE


LIFE

2:48 am |    

Martens, Epperson to wed

Martens, Epperson to wed
2:32 am |    

Couple set June date

Couple set June date
12:29 pm |    

Some favorite Raber recipes

Some favorite Raber recipes

Upper Valley Medical Center earns “A” in patient safety

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has been recognized with a top score in patient safety by Leapfrog Group, a national patient safety wa...

December 29th, 2016 |  

Let yourself go

TODAY• Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, 962 Mount Adams Circle, Cincinnati, presents “A Christmas Carol” through Saturday and ̶...

December 29th, 2016 |  

January is a good time to give

January is a good time to give

DAYTON — After the hustle bustle of the holidays and the first snow of the season, it’s tempting to hunker down during the month of Januar...

December 28th, 2016 |  

Chelsea Lukey Memorial Blood Drive set for Jan. 3

BOTKINS — The second annual Chelsea Lukey Memorial Blood Drive, in honor of the late Botkins High School graduate, will take place Tuesday, Jan....

December 28th, 2016 |  

Community calendar

TODAY• WNOD Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for an public discussion meeting in teh First United Methodis C...

December 27th, 2016 |  

OPINION

1:34 pm |    

Deciding on Divesting Not Devastating

Deciding on Divesting Not Devastating
1:25 pm |    

At the speed of science

At the speed of science
1:00 pm
Updated: 1:00 pm. |    

Contact Us

A sad Representative Vitale

A sad Representative Vitale

It is with a sad heart that I write this today, part sad, part angry, honestly. Large numbers of people have written to me on both the energy mandates...

December 29th, 2016 |  

Finding joy in a forgettable year

Finding joy in a forgettable year

Good riddance, 2016.Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.I think most of us can agree, 2016 will go down in history as one of the worst eve...

December 29th, 2016 |  

A Dark Horse

To the editor:Once upon a time, a man who had been enjoying success in his field decided to run for president. He was a little-known Republican, going...

December 27th, 2016 |  

Never too old for those Christmas toys

Never too old for those Christmas toys

There’s one thing about holidays that can be a problem — the day after.The best example is New Year’s Eve. The tradition in this cou...

December 27th, 2016 |  

Farewell

Farewell

To the Residents of the 84th House District,As the year and my term of office wind down, I want to take a minute to thank you for the privilege of ser...

December 27th, 2016 |  

Scientific things

Scientific things

If they ever give a Nobel Prize for reading about science, our guy Bert Underwood would be a shoo-in. His own career had been strictly non-scientific,...

December 27th, 2016 |  

BUSINESS

9:45 pm |    

Geuy appointed president/CEO

Geuy appointed president/CEO
12:11 pm |    

Expansion at Keystone Brand Meats to create new jobs

Expansion at Keystone Brand Meats to create new jobs
6:16 pm |    

Brookside CEO announces retirement

Brookside CEO announces retirement

Rhodes College offers free training

LIMA — The West Central Ohio Manufacturing Consortium (WCOMC) will offer its Basic Manufacturing Pathway class Jan. 9-27, at Rhodes State Colleg...

December 23rd, 2016 |  

Versailles S&L honored by Bauer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — BauerFinancial, a bank-rating firm, has awarded Versailles Savings and Loan in Versailles its highest, five-star, superior ...

December 23rd, 2016 |  

Boerger honored at conference

Boerger honored at conference

VERSAILLES — Gina Boerger, a physical therapist on the staff of the Versailles Health Care Center, has won the 2016 Peter D. Mosher Education Le...

December 20th, 2016 |  

County, state unemployment rates remain steady

County, state unemployment rates remain steady

SIDNEY — Unemployment numbers in Shelby County and the state of Ohio decreased slightly or remained the same in November.Unemployment was 3.6 pe...

December 20th, 2016 |  

Fifth Third pledges $30 billion for community investment

CINCINNATI — Fifth Third Bancorp and the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) have signed a $30 billion community development plan t...

December 16th, 2016 |  

SOCIAL MEDIA

Sidney Daily News

E-EDITION AND SPECIAL SECTIONS

Latest Issue

Games & Puzzles