Out of the past

Inquiring PhotographerWhat was the biggest thing you learned this year in school?

“Growing” coming to GAC

Bucio gets 5 years probation, $5,000 fine

Applications being accepted for Citizens Academy

Saturday to Wednesday forecast

Jeffrey New, 8, of Sidney, son of Nicki and Chad New. “Regrouping, it’s about math. It’s used in subtraction and addition.”Mar...

“Growing” coming to GAC

Gateway Arts Council Administrative Assistant Susan Clark, left, and Executive Director Ellen Keyes look over a barn painting that will be exhibited d...

Ohio lottery

Friday drawingsMega Millions Estimated jackpot: $162 millionPick 3 Midday: 5-7-1Pick 4 Midday: 1-3-7-9Pick 5 Midday: 4-9-2-2-5Powerball Estimated jack...

Bucio gets 5 years probation, $5,000 fine

SIDNEY — A seven year legal battle came to an end on Friday in Shelby County Common Pleas Court when Troy lawyer Christopher R. Bucio was senten...

Applications being accepted for Citizens Academy

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department is hosting its second Citizens Police Academy. The academy will be held on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to...

Correction

An incorrect name was submitted in an obituary published Friday.Thomas Moeller’s father was Daniel Moeller....

Jackets cruise

Johnson rolls two more 300s

Minster girls now 13-0

Sidney bowlers beat Piqua

Staff reportPIQUA — The Sidney High boys bowling team received a real threat to its unbeaten record from archrival Piqua on Thursday at Brel-Air...

OHSAA approves pitch count for 2017

COLUMBUS — Details for a nationally-mandated pitch count restriction in high school baseball were approved Thursday by the Ohio High School Athl...

Cavs win 4th straight

Staff reportNORTH LEWISBURG — After starting off the season 1-6, the young Lehman Cavaliers have now reeled off four consecutive victories, the ...

Lady Jackets win in OT

Staff reportThe Sidney High girls basketball team showed the effects of a lengthy layoff and had their hands full with visiting Fairborn at the high s...

SHS records fall at Bel-Mar

Staff reportThe Sidney High bowling team celebrated having its first home match of the season Tuesday by setting two new school records in defeating t...

Put pie on Monday’s menu

Awards honor people’s choices

UVMC hosts MLK Day speaker

Awards honor people’s choices

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres set a record at the People’s Choice Awards , becoming the winningest entertainer in the show’s hi...

LVFD announces dinners

LOCKINGTON — The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will host its first renderloin dinner of the year at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, Lo...

Doctors urge vaccination

DAYTON — January is Cervical Health Awareness Month.Experts at Wright State Physicians Obstetrics & Gynecology have encouraged the public to...

Free radon kits available

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department has announced that free kits to test for radon are available.January has been designated Nat...

Cortese graduates from basic training

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Dylan B. Cortese graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Anton...

Meyer

VERSAILLES — Andrea and Dan Meyer, of Versailles, have announced the birth of a son, Isaac Meyer, born Jan. 2, 2017, at 9:50 a.m., in the Copela...

Setting the bar low this new year

Changes to Court Street not a good idea

Thanks for Caring at Christmas donations

To the editor:To the caring community of Shelby County:You all have outdone yourselves this year with the Caring at Christmas donations! Thanks to all...

January 20th, 2017 |  

The Sky is Falling! The Sky is Falling!

As one gains the benefit of the wisdom of years, occasionally some long forgotten memory returns. Such was the case recently when the story of “...

Broken resolutions and life lessons for 2017

The holidays are over, and life is back to normal. For those of you who made New Year’s resolutions, maybe you’ve already broken some of t...

Public invite to Right to Life event Jan. 22

To the editor:There are few things in life as important as life its self. Life, the great gift from God must be protected as much as it can be. This i...

Come to Candlelight Vigil on Jan. 22

To the editor:On Jan. 22, we will be commemorating the 44th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion on demand in this country. Since then...

Trump’s inauguration: Ugly American rancor

By the time you read this column, the inauguration may be over. Like it not, Donald Trump is your president. Even if you claim he is not your presiden...

Peoples promotes 2, hires new branch manager

Ford presents vision for ‘City of Tomorrow’; plans to bring back Bronco, Ranger

New tanning salon opens

Record year for new biz filings

COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted has announced that 2016, with 105,009 new filings, was a record-breaking year for new businesses f...

Partnership makes tickets available

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., — Regal Entertainment Group, Paramount Pictures and Values Partnerships have announced a new initiative to enable families acr...

Progress submissions deadline set for Jan. 20

SIDNEY — The Sidney Daily News is preparing for the publication of its annual Progress Editions in February.The special sections will be publish...

DP&L honored for aid

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) has presented Dayton Power & Light with the association’s Emergency Assistance ...

Airstream trailer wins award

JACKSON CENTER — Airstream has announced that its new Basecamp travel trailer was named 2017 RV of the Year by RVBusiness magazine.Executives fr...

Sock drive a success

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Thanks to tremendous participation by customers, Shoe Sensation’s Socks for Troops program collected more than 20,5...

