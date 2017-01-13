NEWS

Deserter or disciple

Out of the past

Police investigate kidnapping, felonious assault

OSU trade expert: Trump TPP reversal will hurt economy

County record

Topalov wins Geography Bee

Assault arrest leads to drug seizure

WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon has released details of a routine assault call leading to a drug investigation.At approximately ...

Lottery

Wednesday drawingsMega Millions estimated jackpot: $188 millionPick 3 Midday: 6-5-4Pick 4 Midday: 0-3-0-7Pick 5 Midday: 0-0-5-0-5Powerball estimated j...

Partnership adds Wilson AT to YMCA

Partnership adds Wilson AT to YMCA

SIDNEY — Forty-four members have used the services of an athletic trainer at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA since a new partnership between the Y...

Honor roll

SIDNEY — Christian Academy School has released its honor roll for the second quarter of the 2016-17 school year.A Honor RollRachel Nordquist, Si...

Lehman Crier

Lehman Crier .neFileBlock { margin-bottom: 20px; } .neFileBlock p { margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px; } .neFileBlock .neFile { border-bottom: 1px dotted #aa...

SPORTS

SHS relay team sets pool record

Cavaliers bounce back

Jackets by 10

Cavaliers bounce back

Staff reportA strong start, a strong finish and superb play out of their top two led the Lehman Cavaliers to a 56-41 victory on the road Tuesday over ...

Lady Trojans defeat Lake

Staff reportBOTKINS — The Botkins Lady Trojans won their second in a row and upped their record on the year to 12-4 with a 52-28 win over visiti...

Minster girlsdrop from1st to 4th

Staff reportMinster’s first loss of the season knocked them out of the top spot in D-4 in this week’s girls state rankings.The Lady Wildca...

Junior Jackets place 2nd

Staff reportThe Sidney Middle School wrestling team traveled to Wayne over the weekend for the Greater Western Ohio Conference junior high tournament,...

Sidney vs Urbana

Sidney’s Weslee Brubaker competes in the 500 yard freestyle against Urbana at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Saturday, Jan. 21. .neFileBlock { m...

LIFE

Couple sets October date

Living on Mars — in Hawaii

Museum readies Memphis Belle

Alig

COLDWATER — Jennifer and Aaron Alig, of Coldwater, have announced the birth of a son, Rudy Raymond Alig, born Jan. 17, 2017, at 3:44 a.m., in th...

Shappie

VERSAILLES — Amy and Brian Shappie, of Versailles, have announced the birth of a daughter, Maggie Marie Shappie, born January 6, 2017, at 2:23 p...

Couple sets October date

SIDNEY — Rhonda Whitt and Jeremiah Zimmerman, both of Sidney, have announced their engagement and plans to marry, Oct. 14, 2017, in the Shelby O...

Editorial roundup

The (Canton) Repository, Jan. 16On Jan. 16, we celebrate the life of a man, a preacher, an activist and the greatest civil rights leader of our time.M...

Today in history

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 24, the 24th day of 2017. There are 341 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 24, 1942, the Roberts ...

Living on Mars — in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Crammed into a dome with one bathroom, six scientists will spend eight months munching on mostly freeze-dried foods — with...

OPINION

Sewing fun with friends

Attacking Homelessness in Sidney and Shelby County

Questions about proposed state Route 47 changes

Concert, contest with a little basketball game on the side

All I really wanted to do was see a basketball game.The last time I went to a professional basketball game I was in high school , which is about three...

If you can’t say something nice …

Well, it has been less than 24 hours since the United States of America has been under the direction of our 45th Commander in Chief President Donald J...

Guns in America and shooting back

I’m an advocate of the right to bear arms. I own several nice pistols and a shotgun. I wouldn’t mind adding a couple of more to my collect...

To our readers

Opinions expressed in items on this page labeled “Their View” and “Your View” and other columns throughout the newspaper submi...

Gathered at the philosophy counter

There are times when we can tell what’s going on without even seeing it or smelling it. Just take the other morning at the Mule Barn truck stop....

BUSINESS

Peoples promotes 2, hires new branch manager

Ford presents vision for ‘City of Tomorrow’; plans to bring back Bronco, Ranger

New tanning salon opens

Firms call for increase in housing trust fund

COLUMBUS — More than 300 Ohio companies and nonprofit organizations announced their support Wednesday for a plan to bolster the Ohio Housing Tru...

Record year for new biz filings

COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted has announced that 2016, with 105,009 new filings, was a record-breaking year for new businesses f...

Partnership makes tickets available

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., — Regal Entertainment Group, Paramount Pictures and Values Partnerships have announced a new initiative to enable families acr...

Progress submissions deadline set for Jan. 20

SIDNEY — The Sidney Daily News is preparing for the publication of its annual Progress Editions in February.The special sections will be publish...

DP&L honored for aid

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) has presented Dayton Power & Light with the association’s Emergency Assistance ...

Airstream trailer wins award

JACKSON CENTER — Airstream has announced that its new Basecamp travel trailer was named 2017 RV of the Year by RVBusiness magazine.Executives fr...

