Monday to Friday forecast
NEWS
County record
Sheriff’s logSUNDAY-12:54 a.m.: hit skip crash. Deputies and Fort Loramie Police investigated a hit-skip crash in the 3000 block of Russell Road...
UVCC BOE welcomes new board member
PIQUA — During the Upper Valley Career Center’s Board of Education meeting this week, Jeff Bertke and Sara Plozay, SkillsUSA advisers, upd...
City record
Fire, rescueSATURDAY-6:33 to 9:09 p.m.: medical. Medics were dispatched on five calls.-5:27 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters were dispatched on an open b...
Lottery
Sunday drawingsMega Millions estimated jackpot: $150 millionPick 3 Midday: 8-5-8Pick 4 Midday: 0-9-2-9Pick 5 Midday: 6-7-4-1-2Powerball estimated jack...
The great race
Sidney Police Chief Will Balling, left, and Sidney firefighter Lt. Jason Truesdale, prepare to race their cars at a Cub Scout Pinewood Derby at St. Pa...
SPORTS
Russia wins, meets Versailles today
Staff reportRUSSIA — The Russia girls won in County play Thursday night to set the stage for a showdown with backyard rival Versailles on Saturd...
Wrestlers host double dual
Staff reportThe Sidney High wrestling team hosted Covington and Arcanum in dual matches at the high school Wednesday night.“We have a very young...
Edison teams both win big
Staff reportPIQUA — The Edison State men’s and women’s basketball teams were both victorious over visiting Clark State in college ba...
SHS bowlers sweep Tipp
Staff reportTROY — The Sidney High boys bowling team remained unbeaten in dual matches this season with a 104-pin victory over Tipp City in acti...
Metz, Jones honored
Staff reportJackson Center head volleyball coach Kim Metz has been named the MaxPreps National Small Schools Coach of the Year, it was announced recen...
LIFE
Snow blower safety tips
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — With winter snows arriving, homeowners, contractors, and business owners will again rely on their snow blowers to clear drivew...
Free radon kits available
SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department has announced that free kits to test for radon are available.January has been designated Nat...
News Years baby arrives at JTDMH
ST. MARYS — The first baby of 2017 was born at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. T...
NPS funds history grants
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Park Service has announced funding for 39 projects in 20 states that will preserve and highlight the sites and s...
Ag boosters to meet
NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Ag Boosters will meet Monday, Jan. 16, at 8 p.m. in the New Bremen Pizza Hut.Grain marketer specialist Kirk Roetgerm...
Couple to share vows
ANNA — Kristine Marie Ehemann, of Anna, and Eric James Brackman, of Fort Loramie, have announced their engagement and plans to marry, March 4, 2...
OPINION
Break the ice
Winter time has always been a fun time in Wilson household. I loved to ski, and sled with my kidsride snowmobiles and walk through the woods with my d...
Delivering results in 2016
Ohioans are tired of Washington gridlock and want to see things getting done that will help them and their families. That’s how I feel. We don&#...
Where there’s a will there’s a bill
My two years of Latin have served me well. Three years of Japanese lessons taught me many things, one of which is a person needs more than three years...
Celebrating ‘wild game’ New Year’s Eve
This week I’d love to invite you to take a peek at our annual “Wild Game New Year’s Eve” supper. It’s one of those times...
Getting job done for Ohio
Ohioans, regardless of political party, expect their elected officials to represent the best interests of their constituents and to produce results on...
Technology hasn’t made everything better
So I was sitting in an a restaurant that happened to serve adult beverages with one of my friends over the holidays, when suddenly a piece of sports t...
BUSINESS
Peoples promotes 2, hires new branch manager
SIDNEY — the promotion of two current employees and the addition of a branch manager of Peoples Federal Savings & Loan have been announced b...
Ford presents vision for ‘City of Tomorrow’; plans to bring back Bronco, Ranger
DETROIT, Mich. — Thunderous applause erupted at the North American International Auto Show on Monday as Ford announced it is bringing back the o...
New ‘Threads’ available in Sidney
SIDNEY — A new clothing store has opened on the courthouse square in Sidney. The new shop, Threads by Logo Worx, is located at 126 E. Poplar. Th...
Airstream launches Tommy Bahama trailer
JACKSON CENTER — Two of America’s iconic lifestyle brands, Airstream, the most widely recognized and time-honored RV manufacturer in Ameri...
Midmark plans engineering open house
DAYTON — Midmark Corp. has announced plans to expand its engineering team and will host a recruiting open house, Jan. 26, from 5 to 9 p.m., in t...