NEWS
Assault arrest leads to drug seizure
WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon has released details of a routine assault call leading to a drug investigation.At approximately ...
Lottery
Wednesday drawingsMega Millions estimated jackpot: $188 millionPick 3 Midday: 6-5-4Pick 4 Midday: 0-3-0-7Pick 5 Midday: 0-0-5-0-5Powerball estimated j...
Partnership adds Wilson AT to YMCA
SIDNEY — Forty-four members have used the services of an athletic trainer at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA since a new partnership between the Y...
Honor roll
SIDNEY — Christian Academy School has released its honor roll for the second quarter of the 2016-17 school year.A Honor RollRachel Nordquist, Si...
Lehman Crier
Lehman Crier .neFileBlock { margin-bottom: 20px; } .neFileBlock p { margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px; } .neFileBlock .neFile { border-bottom: 1px dotted #aa...
SPORTS
Cavaliers bounce back
Staff reportA strong start, a strong finish and superb play out of their top two led the Lehman Cavaliers to a 56-41 victory on the road Tuesday over ...
Lady Trojans defeat Lake
Staff reportBOTKINS — The Botkins Lady Trojans won their second in a row and upped their record on the year to 12-4 with a 52-28 win over visiti...
Minster girlsdrop from1st to 4th
Staff reportMinster’s first loss of the season knocked them out of the top spot in D-4 in this week’s girls state rankings.The Lady Wildca...
Junior Jackets place 2nd
Staff reportThe Sidney Middle School wrestling team traveled to Wayne over the weekend for the Greater Western Ohio Conference junior high tournament,...
Sidney vs Urbana
Sidney’s Weslee Brubaker competes in the 500 yard freestyle against Urbana at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Saturday, Jan. 21. .neFileBlock { m...
LIFE
Alig
COLDWATER — Jennifer and Aaron Alig, of Coldwater, have announced the birth of a son, Rudy Raymond Alig, born Jan. 17, 2017, at 3:44 a.m., in th...
Shappie
VERSAILLES — Amy and Brian Shappie, of Versailles, have announced the birth of a daughter, Maggie Marie Shappie, born January 6, 2017, at 2:23 p...
Couple sets October date
SIDNEY — Rhonda Whitt and Jeremiah Zimmerman, both of Sidney, have announced their engagement and plans to marry, Oct. 14, 2017, in the Shelby O...
Editorial roundup
The (Canton) Repository, Jan. 16On Jan. 16, we celebrate the life of a man, a preacher, an activist and the greatest civil rights leader of our time.M...
Today in history
Today is Tuesday, Jan. 24, the 24th day of 2017. There are 341 days left in the year.Today’s Highlight in History:On Jan. 24, 1942, the Roberts ...
Living on Mars — in Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) — Crammed into a dome with one bathroom, six scientists will spend eight months munching on mostly freeze-dried foods — with...
OPINION
Sewing fun with friends
Concert, contest with a little basketball game on the side
All I really wanted to do was see a basketball game.The last time I went to a professional basketball game I was in high school , which is about three...
If you can’t say something nice …
Well, it has been less than 24 hours since the United States of America has been under the direction of our 45th Commander in Chief President Donald J...
Guns in America and shooting back
I’m an advocate of the right to bear arms. I own several nice pistols and a shotgun. I wouldn’t mind adding a couple of more to my collect...
To our readers
Gathered at the philosophy counter
There are times when we can tell what’s going on without even seeing it or smelling it. Just take the other morning at the Mule Barn truck stop....
BUSINESS
Firms call for increase in housing trust fund
COLUMBUS — More than 300 Ohio companies and nonprofit organizations announced their support Wednesday for a plan to bolster the Ohio Housing Tru...
Record year for new biz filings
COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted has announced that 2016, with 105,009 new filings, was a record-breaking year for new businesses f...
Partnership makes tickets available
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., — Regal Entertainment Group, Paramount Pictures and Values Partnerships have announced a new initiative to enable families acr...
Progress submissions deadline set for Jan. 20
SIDNEY — The Sidney Daily News is preparing for the publication of its annual Progress Editions in February.The special sections will be publish...
DP&L honored for aid
PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) has presented Dayton Power & Light with the association’s Emergency Assistance ...
Airstream trailer wins award
JACKSON CENTER — Airstream has announced that its new Basecamp travel trailer was named 2017 RV of the Year by RVBusiness magazine.Executives fr...